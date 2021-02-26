(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro phones will launch globally on 4 March 2021.
They will be unveiled during an online video stream. Here's how to watch it.
When is the Redmi Note 10 series global launch?
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series reveal is on Frdiay 4 March 2021, starting at 12pm GMT. Here are the times for different locations:
- West Coast USA: 4am PT
- East Coast USA: 7am ET
- UK: 12pm GMT
- EU: 1pm CET
- India: 2.30pm IST
How can I watch the Redmi Note 10 launch online?
We hope to host the launch event right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.
You'll also be able to watch it via Mi.com, the Xiaomi global YouTube channel, or on Facebook and Twitter.
What to expect from the Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi has posted a teaser video highlighting the camera for the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. We suspect it's just the Pro that will sport the claimed 108-megapixel main sensor.
Previous rumours have suggested that the handsets will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 762 processor.
You can read more about the Note 10 series handsets here: Redmi Note 10 release date, rumours, everything you need to know.