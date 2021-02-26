(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro phones will launch globally on 4 March 2021.

They will be unveiled during an online video stream. Here's how to watch it.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series reveal is on Frdiay 4 March 2021, starting at 12pm GMT. Here are the times for different locations:

West Coast USA: 4am PT

East Coast USA: 7am ET

UK: 12pm GMT

EU: 1pm CET

India: 2.30pm IST

We hope to host the launch event right here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

You'll also be able to watch it via Mi.com, the Xiaomi global YouTube channel, or on Facebook and Twitter.

Xiaomi has posted a teaser video highlighting the camera for the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series. We suspect it's just the Pro that will sport the claimed 108-megapixel main sensor.

Previous rumours have suggested that the handsets will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 762 processor.

You can read more about the Note 10 series handsets here: Redmi Note 10 release date, rumours, everything you need to know.

Writing by Rik Henderson.