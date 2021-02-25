(Pocket-lint) - Redmi, the more affordable arm of Xiaomi, has announced the anticipated Redmi K40 series, comprised of the Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+.

The new family embraces the latest Qualcomm hardware, with the Redmi K40 getting the new Snapdragon 870, while the K40 Pro and Pro+ adopt the Snapdragon 888.

All the devices have the same display, a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, but Redmi has boosted the touch sampling to 360Hz for a faster response to your fingers.

It's also a bright display with 1300 nits on offer and there's a sensor on both the front and the back of the phone to control the autobrightness, giving a much more accurate response to the conditions. There's also an ambient colour temperature sensor.

All the devices have the same dimensions and all have a 4520mAh battery with 33W charging support.

However, there's plenty of difference in the cameras. While all have the same 20-megapixel front camera, and each has a triple camera on the rear, there's a different main camera on each phone.

The Redmi K40 Pro+ gets a 108-megapixel sensor, looking to chase down Samsung, while the K40 Pro has a 64-megapixel sensor. Finally the Redmi K40 has a 48-megapixel main camera.

Sony Alpha A7S III review, all-electric Jaguar future, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 91 By Rik Henderson · 25 February 2021

Supporting these cameras are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro.

There's wide range of RAM and storage variant across the different models, leading to a range of different price points, but this is launching into China and might stay in China.

It's thought that the Redmi K40 series might launch under the Poco brand, as was the case with the Redmi K30. It's also been uncovered by 91mobiles on an IMDA certification listing, that there's a 5G Poco phone incoming, which could be the global variant of the Redmi K40.

Writing by Chris Hall.