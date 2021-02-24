(Pocket-lint) - Yesterday, Samsung unveiled a new 1.4μm 50-megapixel camera sensor - the Isocell GN2. It has the potential of being one of the fastest around when it comes to autofocusing and it seems that Xiaomi will be one beneficiary.

Online leaker and Samsung specialist, Ice Universe, claims that the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be one of, if not the, first phone to feature the new tech.

GN2→Mi11 Ultra — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2021

The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 24 February 2021

His tweet was simple: "GN2→Mi11 Ultra," it read. And we have no reason to doubt it, considering it follows a regular pattern of partnership between the two firms.

Xiaomi phones have regularly been among the first to use new Samsung imaging sensors, including the 108-megapixel module in the Mi Note 10.

Samsung has also revealed that the GN2 is in mass production already, so it makes sense its first appearance will be in an imminent handset.

As well as the 50-megapixel main camera, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is said to be coming with 48-megapixel telephoto and ultrawide sensors, making up the triple-lens unit.

It is also rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and could have a 6.81-inch 1440 x 3200 display.

We hope to find out more about the handset soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.