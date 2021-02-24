(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi K40 line, most likely comprising a standard model and a Pro option, are shaping up to be interesting handsets, with the Pro model boasting a Snapdragon 888 at its heart, and now we've got a few more details to go on.

Redmi has been using its Weibo page to announce a whole host of specs for the upcoming phones, confirming many suspicisons along the way. These include the fact that the K40 line will pack 120Hz OLED displays to make for super smooth gaming and scrolling.

The gaming angle will be enhanced by the option of accessories like shoulder buttons that clip onto the phone for added control and better flexibility while you play, as pictured above.

That display will be a chunky 6.67 inches in size, too, so it should be great for watching media as well. The base model of the K40 will have a Snapdragon 870 chip, apparently, although that one's yet to be confirmed officially.

While the K40 Pro will have a SD888 keeping things ticking, it should still be one of the more affordable ways to pick up that flagship chip - depending on how Redmi and Xiaomi decide to roll it out internationally.

Our expectation is that it will most likely launch internationally as the Redmi Note 10 Pro, although that's obviously subject to change. While the K40 should launch in China this month, we don't have as firm a timeline for international availability, either.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.