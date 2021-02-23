(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi budget off-shoot, Redmi, is set to launch its 2021 flagship series - the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro - in the not-too-distant future.

After official confirmation of the launch date, here's what else we know about the phones - from rumours through to official confirmation - all wrapped up in one place.

4 March 2021 launch event confirmed

Earlier in February, Xiaomi's Global VP confirmed in a Tweet that the Redmi Note 10 would launch in March - with confirmation via Redmi's channels that it will be 4 March. Expectation is that the on-sale date will follow imminently after, with India being the first country with product.

Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro expected

Note 10 Pro Max variant possible

Colours: Blue, Black, Bronze

IP52 protection confirmed

Side-mount fingerprint

As is typical of the series, we expect a Note 10 and Note 10 Pro to announce in tandem - but there's also rumour that a Note 10 Max will be announced alongside that pair. This was the case with the Redmi Note 9 series (which also had a 9S model - but there's no mention of a 10S right now).

An official retail box has leaked of the Note 10 Pro, so that model is a given, with 91 Mobiles suggesting that three colour variants will be available - the same as the trio of devices on the retail box shows.

The official Xiaomi site, where the Redmi Note 10 is teased ahead of its full unveil, confirms that there will be Gorilla Glass protection on the front, along with IP52 protection from dust and water - whether that means for all models, however, isn't yet clear.

Note 10 : 6.57-inch LCD

Note 10 Pro: 6.67-inch OLED (120Hz)

Note 10 Pro Max: TBC, but larger display

Brightest display of a Redmi phone to date

And so to the main event: the screen. Which is where, according to rumours, all three Note 10 devices will differ.

The entry-level Note 10 will be LCD based; the Note 10 Pro is said to feature AMOLED in a slightly larger panel; while the Note 10 Pro Max is expected to be larger still - although there's very little evidence to go on in the case of the last.

There's talk of 120Hz fast refresh rate, too, but whether this is for all models - both LCD and OLED - also isn't yet clear.

In terms of official announcements, however, Xiaomi's Global VP has confirmed in a Tweet that the screen will be as bright as the iPhone 12 Pro. That, as the accompanying infographic shows, makes for "[the] Brightest Display on a Redmi Note. Ever." Again, however, we doubt that'll be the case for every display - given the variance of LCD and AMOLED use.

Confirmed: All models to use Qualcomm Snapdragon platform

Rumour: Qualcomm Snapdragon 762 platform expected

Battery: 5,050mAh; fast-charging [33W rumoured]

Hi-Res Audio support

Rajen Vagadia, VP & President at Qualcomm India, confirmed in a Tweeted video that the Redmi Note 10 will utilise Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform, saying that the phones "will feature some of the best performing processor[s]".

That doesn't go as far to explain what to expect under the hood - but the current rumour is the SD762 for the entry-level model and a higher-grade 700-series selection for the Pro and above. Don't expect 800-series to be found here.

In terms of longevity, rumour suggests a battery capacity over 5,000mAh will keep things ticking along with ease, especially when paired with Xiaomi's MIUI software and the selected Qualcomm processors. Fast-charging is specified on the official Xiaomi India page, but no specific data given - it's rumoured to be 33W.

Note 10: Triple rear (48-megapixel main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth)

Note 10 Pro: Quad rear (64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP depth, 2MP macro)

Note 10 Pro Max: Quad rear expected, as per Pro but with 108MP main rumoured

The biggest reveal of the cameras thus far is that box shot of the Note 10 Pro. It clearly defines four rear cameras, which are thought to be a 64-megapixel main, 8MP wide-angle, and pair of 2MP sensors for depth and macro. As the earlier Note 9 Pro had a 5-megapixel macro sensor we would hope this returns for the Note 10 Pro, rather than the lower-resolution version outlined.

This isn't necessarily the universal approach to all models, however, as the entry-level Note 10 is rumoured to have a triple rear unit, while the Note 10 Pro Max is the most likely to feature an ultra-resolute main sensor, possibly at 108-megapixels.

Here's a rundown of all the leaks, rumours and official confirmations surrounding the Redmi Note 10 thus far

Xiaomi's Global VP confirms the month for launch

