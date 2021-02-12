(Pocket-lint) - Following the global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 - a phone that we reviewed and thought was packed with potential - there's long been rumour of an Mi 11 Ultra version waiting in the wings. Now a YouTube video has leaked the device in considerable detail, all but confirming a tiny second screen among the rear cameras.

Just like the Mi 11, the Ultra will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor - which is the top-end available at this current time - and the same 6.8-inch WQHD+ 120Hz display. There's no difference in the general size of one phone to the other.

The real thing that stands the Ultra apart from its 'standard' cousin is that camera arrangement. The video shows close-ups of the rear camera unit, which is expansive to say the least. But it's clear to see why for two reasons: that tiny second screen; and the periscope zoom lens.

First off, there's a "120X" stamped onto the rear. Look closely and you'll see this is broken down into a 12-120mm equivalent, which we can deduce means a 5x optical zoom periscope lens features (as it's five times the 24mm main; the 12mm is the ultra-wide). That in itself will add depth to the device's dimensions.

But the bigger take-away, as we said up top, is that there's a tiny second screen within the camera bump, to the side of all the lenses. It's not the thing of imagination after all - we weren't convinced it was real when originally leaked - but there to make selfies possible using the best-available rear cameras. Clever.

Given the stature of this leak, we can only anticipate that the Mi 11 Ultra is likely to be officially announced at MWC Shanghai towards the end of February. Here's hoping, as we sure want to know more about this whacky yet rather awesome looking device.

Writing by Mike Lowe.