Confirmed: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 coming this March

(Pocket-lint) - The Redmi Note 10 series has been confirmed for a March 2021 launch, as revealed on Twitter by Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP Xiaomi, and MD Xiaomi India.

The Tweet confirms the device by name, but also that it's a 'series' - thus we would expect the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro to arrive in tandem, just as in previous years.

The full Tweet, edited screengrab shown above (original link here), uses some peculiar phrases though, premier among which is "a new decade" - despite the fact that it's been a new decade for over 13 months already. Redmi wasn't established until 2013, following Xiaomi's late 2011 launch of the M1 - so neither hit the "decade" quota.

Anyway, the Redmi Note 10 is a step beyond the current Redmi Note 9T - which we recently reviewed - and ought to be Xiaomi's platform for MIUI 12.5, hopefully upping its software game.

Little else is known about the device, but the teaser's embedding of a camera within the 'Note' wording would suggest there will be a big focus on that feature.

Based on the source of information, we would also expect India to be a major target market - so perhaps this is where it will launch first? More to come as and when we know it.

Writing by Mike Lowe.