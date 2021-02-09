(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi Mix range has been on hiatus, but looks to be returning for 2021. The Mi Mix series, which pioneered the idea of "zero bezel", hasn't been back to market following the Mi Mix 3 slider phone in 2018.

Now a Weibo post from a Xiaomi executive suggests a new Mi Mix is in the works, complete with under-display selfie camera - once again pushing forward that zero bezel idea in a new-and-improved format.

Not that this device is likely to be called the Mi Mix 4; as the number four is so similar to the word "death" in Chinese it's considered unlucky - and is part of the reason it's rare to see fourth-gen products from China carry that numerical namesake.

You can see the teaser image above is giving little away, though, except that we're looking at a phone.

There's also rumour of a tablet device - which would also be a sensible new fit for the Mi Mix series, especially with the company's flagship Mi phone series, most recently the Mi 11, doing so well out on its own.

Perhaps we'll be treated to both phone and tablet? And with Mobile World Congress Shanghai not far away - it's less than two weeks out, from 23 to 25 February 2021 - who knows, perhaps we'll be treated to a bigger teaser.

Writing by Mike Lowe.