Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch confirms tempting €749 price

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has officially launched the Mi 11 globally, expanding on the previous launch that was focused on the Chinese market.

Xiaomi's new flagship device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, with 8GB RAM and 128 and 256GB storage options. One of the first Snapdragon 888 devices to be announced, it promises a performance boost over existing devices to make everything better.

Packed into a body finished with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, there's a 6.81-inch AMOLED display, offering 120Hz refresh rate and a hugely responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate. That should make touches even more immediate and will likely find favour with gamers.

The display offers a Quad HD resolution, so it's packed full of detail, with HDR 10+ support too. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner, which uniquely, can also monitor your heart rate.

The cameras on the rear are also capable of capturing video in HDR 10+, with a main 108-megapixel camera joined by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens. There's a 20-megapixel front camera.

The battery is rated at 4600mAh, with 55W wired and 50W wireless charging, while dual Harman Kardon speakers provide the sound.

The Mi 11 comes in two colours - Midnight Grey or Horizon Blue - with Xiaomi saying that the anti-glare frosted finish won't pick up fingerprints.

Best smartphones 2021: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 8 February 2021

There's no confirmed price for the UK yet, but it will be available from March, so we'll update when we have the full details. It will cost from €749 in European countries.

Writing by Chris Hall.