(Pocket-lint) - Nobody wants to take an hour to charge their device - hence why fast charging has become such a key feature on phones in recent years, with companies like Xiaomi offering devices that fully charge in 20 minutes.

People are clamoring for 100W+ charging systems, and so Xiaomi apparently has gone back to the drawing board, with its sights set on break its own records. It now aims to launch a 200W fast-charging system, according to a Weibo post by a reputable leaker (via GizmoChina). The company's new fast-charging system can fully charge a smartphone in just 10 minutes.

It's worth noting that Xiaomi's 200W fast-charging system includes wired, wireless, and reverse charging combined.

Keep in mind the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition launched with 185W fast charging. It was combined, as well, supporting 120W and 55W wired and wireless charging rates, respectively, along with 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi is reportedly on track to launch its 200W fast-charging technology with a flagship device sometime in 2021.

Following the late 2020 China launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11, and just ahead of the global launch of that handset, there are titters about an Ultra version of the flagship phone coming down the pike. It's unclear if it will offer 200W fast-charging, but here's to hoping.

