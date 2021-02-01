(Pocket-lint) - Following the late 2020 China launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11, and just ahead of the global launch of that handset, there are titters about an Ultra version of the flagship phone.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed any details to date, but given the wide range of its flagship devices - the last generation had the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, and Mi 10 Lite - it would be no surprise to see that equivalent line-up replicated for the 2021 flagship range.

So what to expect of the Mi 11 Ultra? Details - which are sourced from leakster Digital Chat Station via Weibo - are currently light on the ground. It's thought to have a 120Hz refresh rate Quad HD+ display resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, super-fast 67W wireless charging, and a bigger battery capacity (5,000mAh) than the standard Mi 11.

But what is most likely to separate the Ultra model apart from its other Mi 11 flagship cousins is the camera setup. The last-generation Mi 10 Ultra packed two 48-megapixel sensors into its quad rear setup - which also included a 20MP wide-angle and 12MP tele zoom - as part of its 5x optical zoom unique selling point. Perhaps the Mi 11 Ultra will ramp up the resolution or the zoom potential yet more.

The best mobile phone deals in 2021 for the Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus and more By Rob Kerr · 1 February 2021

Will it be revealed on 8 February alongside the expected MIUI 12.5 software update and other Mi 11 handsets? That's the current thinking. More as we know it.

Writing by Mike Lowe.