Redmi K40 will be the Snapdragon 888 phone that many are waiting for

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi has confirmed that it will be launching the Redmi K40, powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, likely to be one of the most affordable devices on that flagship hardware.

Redmi is the affordable arm of Xiaomi. Jump back a few years and Xiaomi was aggressively priced, offering access to hardware at prices that you'd never get from established mainstream brands. While Xiaomi has moved its pricing and offering towards the more expensive end of the market, Redmi has emerged as an affordable alternative.

The promise of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 phone at the more affordable end of the pricing spectrum has plenty of appeal. While many such devices will be priced closer to £/$1000, we'd expect this to be about half the price.

Of course there are sacrifices along the way: usually that's in the display and the cameras, so while you might be able to have flagship power, you might not have the best experience outside that. Whether that matters or not comes down to personal taste and what you use your phone for.

The tease from Redmi was posted to Weibo, confirming that Snapdragon 888 platform and a 4000mAh battery - along with the CNY2999 price.

Other details remain to be seen - as does international launch - but we wouldn't be surprised to see this phone launch in Europe in the coming months. The launch in China is due for February 2021 and this will be a series of devices, so there's a chance there will be a Pro version available to mix things up.

Writing by Chris Hall.