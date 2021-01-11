(Pocket-lint) - Black Shark - the phone brand known for creating 'gamer' phones - is about to launch its fourth generation model, and this could up the ante in the world of fast charging, taking on the Lenovo Legion and Asus' latest ROG phone.

The company's CEO took to popular social network, Weibo, to tease the fast charging feature which could just about make it the fastest charging phone on the market.

In the post, it's stated that the Black Shark 4 is coming soon and that it'll feature 120W charging that'll fully charge its 4,500mAh battery in just 15 minutes.

That would be remarkable progress and is faster than the claimed speed of Oppo's 125W flash charge tech that was announced in summer 2020.

Despite being more powerful, the Oppo tech is only claimed to fill up its 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. So we're certainly curious to see how the phone will charge an even larger battery in a shorter time. Or if, perhaps, that's a typo.

It could be that it uses a split charging system similar to the Lenovo phone which charges from two ports simultaneously. That phone, however, uses 90W tech.

Other details on the phone are scarce, but being a gamer phone we can be sure a few staple features will be there. Things like shoulder buttons, colour-shifting LED lights on the back and a highly efficient internal cooling system will almost certainly be there, as well as Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-range processor.

There's no confirmed launch date, but given the official teasers are starting now, it can't be too far away. Stay tuned.

Writing by Cam Bunton.