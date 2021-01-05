Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro expected in February 2021 with 120X Zoom

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi moved fast to be one of the first to announce that it would be offering a device powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 hardware - and at the end of 2020, it released details about the Mi 11.

It was always clear that the Mi 11 was to be part of a new family of devices. While Xiaomi has been fast to announce, the launch is often staggered globally - while it's available in China initially, we don't know exactly when it will come to Europe or the UK.

That's likely to be because people will be watching for the appearance of the Mi 11 Pro, the enhanced version that wasn't included at the December announcement, but is sure to be in the pipeline.

Indeed, we've now seen a teaser poster for the new handset leak, showing off what appears to be an expanded camera array. It looks like it will include a periscope telephoto lens offering 120X zoom, with Xiaomi targeting Samsung for the takedown on the spec sheet.

Often there's some similarity between the regular and Pro Mi models. We wouldn't be surprised to see the same size and display, while both are powered by the new Snapdragon 888.

What is likely to change - apart from the addition of more cameras - is things like the charging speed offered, to make that Pro model just a little more appealing.

According to reports the Mi 11 Pro will be launched in February 2021 and this would fit with previous launch cycles that saw announcements made first in China and then in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.

Naturally, the schedule for physical launch events continues to be slightly disrupted, but 2021 could be a big year to Xiaomi to continue to grow into the space left by Huawei - especially in Europe.

Writing by Chris Hall.