(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi has released its flagship Mi 11 in China. It runs on a Snapdragon 888 chipset with Qualcomm's AI engine featuring a Hexagon 780 processor, as well as Arm Cortex-X1 and an Adreno 660 GPU. That's all paired with LPDDR5 at 3200MHz, UFS 3.1, plus VC LiquidCool technology.

Other key features include a 6.81-inch quad-curved 2K AMOLED display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, a WQHD+ 3200×1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The phone also packs a 108-megapixel 8K main camera featuring a 1/1.33-inch large image sensor with OIS support. Additionally, there's a 123-degree wide-angle and 50mm telephoto macro lenses.

Following in Apple's footsteps, the Mi 11 will no longer be equipped with an in-box charger, though you can get a version with a 55W GaN charger. The smartphone packs a 4,600mAh battery and supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired flash charging that can fully charge the device in 45 minutes, as well as 50W wireless, which can fill the phone’s battery in 53 minutes.

It can also handle 10W wireless reverse charging.

Xiaomi said it loaded the Mi 11 with dual speakers from Harman Kardon. Functions like IR blaster, dual-frequency GPS, and NFC are included, too.

The Mi 11 is available in the following colours: Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, and Frost White in anti-glare frosted glass, as well as Lilac Purple and Honey Beige in vegan leather. Xiaomi said the glass version is 8.06mm thick and weighs 196g, while the leatherback device is 8.56mm thick and weighs 194g.

Aside from color and material variants, there are also three storage options: 8GB and 128GB, 8GB and 256GB, and 12GB and 256GB, priced at RMB 3999, RMB 4299 and RMB 4699m respectively. The Mi 11, therefore, starts at RMB 3,999 (about £454/$611) and is now available for pre-order.

It will come running the latest MIUI 12.5.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.