Xiaomi's new flagship is expected to arrive earlier than is typical, being the world's first device with Qualcomm's top-tier 2021 hardware inside - the Snapdragon 888.

The company confirmed a launch event in China for the end of the 2020, so full details are imminent, but here's everything we otherwise know about this forthcoming flagship series.

28 December 2020 China launch event

2021 expected for global launch

While many in Europe will be rolling around like little barrels full of mince pies, the show doesn't stop for Xiaomi, with the Mi 11's launch event scheduled for 28 December 2020.

Almost time to step into the spotlight. Details for our @xiaomi global markets coming soon. Spoiler alert: its going to be amazing. pic.twitter.com/skeO8ZnjLa — Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) December 22, 2020

It's a China-only event, spoken in Mandarin, which ought to give a pretty good idea that the company's home market will be the first port of call - with global markets following in 2021.

Mi 11 & Mi 11 Pro expected

Screen size TBC, 120Hz refresh rate expected

Mi 11: Triple rear cameras; Mi 11 Pro: Quad rear cameras

As is typical for the series we expect Xiaomi will launch a Mi 11 and a Mi 11 Pro.

Initial rumours suggest the Mi 11 will have a flat screen, while the Mi 11 Pro will be curved at every edge to its corners - much like the Huawei P40 Pro. The size of the screen is to be confirmed, but a 120Hz refresh rate is expected, as is the appetite for fast-refresh panels.

Otherwise the rear design of both phones appears to be much the same, but the camera systems are thought to be different - it's this which has often segregated a 'standard' Mi model from its Pro counterpart in previous versions.

The Mi 11 is said to have a triple rear camera system, while the Mi 11 Pro is said to have a quad camera setup - adding an additional periscope zoom lens (whether this is 5x or 10x is to be confirmed).

The main camera for both is thought to be a 50-megapixel unit, lowering the resolution over the 108MP sensor that was used in the Mi 10 series.

The front-facing camera isn't thought to be an under-screen option, like the recently launched ZTE Axon 20 5G, as perhaps the company is waiting for more research and development to make that a more viable option.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform confirmed

55W fast-charging

5G only

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 platform, meaning its integrated modem will see all Mi 11 devices as 5G only.

That's the most powerful hardware loadout for 2021 - with Xiaomi being extra keen to establish its 'first!' position by releasing in 2020 ahead of the competition.

Elsewhere both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to tout 55W fast-charging to juice up their batteries in double-quick time. The battery sizes are rumoured to be 4,780mAh and 4,970mAh respectively.

$700 starting price rumoured

Little more is known about the full specification. But there's a suggestion from GSMA Arena that the Mi 11 will be cheaper than the Mi 10, starting at around $700. We suspect the Mi 11 Pro will be around the $999 price point.

Whether those are RMB-to-USD conversions that won't uphold in real-world release, well, we'll just have to wait until 28 December to find out.

Here's everything that's happened in the run-up to the Xiaomi Mi 11's launch.

The official launch event was confirmed by Xiaomi for 28 December 2020

Writing by Mike Lowe.