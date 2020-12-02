Xiaomi Mi 11, Realme 'Race' to be among the first Snapdragon 888 phones

(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi will be among the first to launch a phone powered by the Snapdragon 888 this year with the Mi 11. The confirmation was tweeted by company GM in Indonesia, Alvin Tse, who stated that the Mi 11 will be a 'World Debut' for the Snapdragon 888. This suggests that it might even be the first phone to carry the latest flagship platform.

Little else is known about the Mi 11 so far, but what is known is Xiaomi most certainly will not be alone in being a launch partner for Qualcomm.

Super exciting news that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the global debut partner of @qualcomm on their 2021 flagship chipset Snapdragon 888! Xiaomi is first (pertama) when it comes to latest tech.

The advanced chipset has a high price tag understandably, should we bring it to Indo? pic.twitter.com/lPpGEwg8jP — Alvin Tse #MiFan (@atytse) December 2, 2020

Realme, like Xiaomi, has also announced the phone that will be running the Snapdragon 888 processor, and that is currently being referred to as the Realme 'Race'.

So far, that's just a code-name for the upcoming Realme phone, but as well as showing off the design of the phone (in the image at the top of this page), Realme has also shared some of the internal specs. Those include 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and RealmeUI 2.0 software based on Android 11.

Other manufacturers that will be part of the 2021 rollout include OnePlus, Oppo, LG, Black Shark, Motorola, Asus and Redmi, among others.

The Snapdragon 888 is the latest top tier processor from Qualcomm which - among other features - includes the X60 5G modem with support for both Sub-6Ghz and mmWave networks.

While the rest of the nitty-gritty of the processor details are yet to be revealed, they are being shown off at the company's web summit over the coming days, so it won't be long before we find out exactly what the processor is capable of.

Writing by Cam Bunton.