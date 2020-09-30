  1. Home
Xiaomi adds Mi 10T, Pro and Lite to affordable flagship line-up

(Pocket-lint) - Not one to do things by halves, Xiaomi has announced three new phones in its 'T' line of affordable flagship devices: the Mi 10T, Mi 10T Lite, and Mi 10T Pro.

The follow-up to perhaps the best mid-price phone money could buy - that's the Mi 9T Pro, which we loved when reviewed in 2019 - it's an obvious category for Xiaomi to push hard in, because each of these phones offers a shed load of specification for reasonable asking prices.

In summary: the Mi 10T is an affordable flagship, based on the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor; the Mi 10T Pro adds a 108-megapixel camera into the mix (among some other tweaks, such as more RAM); while the Mi 10T Lite lowers the hardware to Snapdragon 750G. All three devices are 5G capable.

All three handsets come with a 6.67-inch screen, all of which feature fast refresh panels - the Lite is 120Hz, the 10T & Pro both offer 144Hz - for a super smooth experience.

The price is where these Mi handsets will really appeal though. The Mi 10T Pro will be priced from €599, the Mi 10T from €499, the Mi 10T Lite from €279. That's a lot of hardware for not a lot of money.

Writing by Mike Lowe.