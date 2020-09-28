Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro specs have leaked in full

(Pocket-lint) - Just a couple of days before launching, the full specs of both the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have leaked, including details on the processor, battery capacity, and the difference between the two models.

Some of this isn't new information, since it leaked relatively recently, however, it's arguably the first time we've seen all the key numbers for the two models side-by-side.

Both phones - if the leak is accurate - feature a 6.67-inch LCD display with fullHD+ resolution. The also both have a 20:9 ratio, DCI-P3 colour gamut and an impressive-sounding 144Hz refresh rate.

Both the phones even feature the same Snapdragon 865 processor and 5,000mAh battery, complete with 33W fast charging.

So what's the difference? Essentially, it's just the cameras that make the Pro a bit more high spec than its non-Pro sibling.

The Pro has a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The non-Pro has a 64-megapixel primary, but the same ultrawide and macro.

Both phones are equipped with the same speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, but the storage variants do differ. The two models have 8GB/128GB models, but the Pro also has an 8GB/256GB version.

Other little snippets of information include an IR blaster on the top for TV control, plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers.

We'll get more information at the launch event which takes place on Wednesday, 30 September.

Writing by Cam Bunton.