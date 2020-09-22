(Pocket-lint) - The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is a great flagship phone - and its affordable derivative, the Mi 10T, is due at the end of September 2020.

So what can you expect from the upcoming affordable champ, and how can you watch the reveal event?

The Mi 10T will be revealed on 30 September 2020. The time has been confirmed as 22:00 Beijing time (CST). Here are the global times so you know when to tune in:

West Coast USA: 07:00 (PDT)

East Coast USA: 10:00 (EDT)

UK: 15:00 (BST)

EU: 16:00 (CEST)

India: 19:30 (IST)

Xiaomi has only confirmed the timings so far, not the specific stream. But if you tune into Xiaomi's official YouTube channel then you'll get to watch it there - the banner at the top of its page confirms this, with YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and more symbols on display.

A couple of weeks before the launch event, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro's specs leaked online. How accurate that is, however, we cannot confirm.

It's clear that Xiaomi is gunning for top-drawer specs at a low price point though, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 platform purportedly in use (in both devices). For the Pro model there's also said to be a 108-megapixel main camera, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and 144Hz refresh rate.

It looks as though the Mi 10T Pro is gearing up to be the best-in-class affordable sub-flagship to buy - following in the footsteps of its mighty impressive Mi 9T Pro predecessor.

Writing by Mike Lowe.