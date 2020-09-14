(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is expected to launch the next series of flagship phones shortly, and if a since-deleted page from Amazon Spain is anything to go by, they'll be really powerful devices that don't cost anywhere near what the rivals charge.

A tweet posted by user Sudhanshu reveals some core specifications of both the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi10T Pro. From the leaked images and specs, it looks like they'll be slight evolution on the excellent Mi 10 series, but with a major change to the camera system design.

Of the two, the 'Pro' model is the one with the most impressive-sounding specs list. It includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, Snapdragon 865 processor and a 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen.

Add that to a beefy 5,000mAh battery plus 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB storage and you have a mouth-watering recipe.

Amazon Spain has again given leaked some upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, this time the #Mi10Tseries!



*Mi 10T Pro: 108MP, Snapdragon 865, 144Hz AMOLED, 5000 mAh

-8GB+128GB: €640

-8GB+256GB: €665 - €675



*Mi 10T: 64MP, Snapdragon 865

-6GB+128GB: €547#Mi10T #Mi10TPro pic.twitter.com/SxGkS2Ly4d — Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) September 11, 2020

The Mi 10T standard version will feature the same processor, but instead ships with a 64-megapixel primary camera and 6GB RAM alongside 128GB storage.

Prices are leaked in Euros with a price range between €640-€675 for the Pro model and €547 for the non-Pro model. Translated to GBP that's around £575-£605 for the Pro and £490 for the non-Pro.

The phones will launch at some point this month - Xiaomi has already confirmed as much - but we're yet to see an official launch date.

Writing by Cam Bunton.