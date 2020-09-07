(Pocket-lint) - The third-gen Poco X zeries phone is coming - just six short months after the X2 - and here's how you can watch the X3 NFC launch to find out all the details about the Xiaomi offshoot's latest device.

It will take place online on 7 September. The keynote will start at 8pm China Standard Time. Here are the different local times:

UK: 13:00 (BST)

Europe: 14:00 (CEST)

East Coast USA: 08:00 (EDT)

West Coast USA: 05:00 (PST)

Poco Global will be livestreaming the X3 reveal on YouTube - you can watch the video at the very top of this page.

There's also a Twitter broadcast and Facebook option if those are preferred.

Although not much has been revealed about the phone ahead of the live event, we're not expecting the X3 to be that different to the X2 - primarily because of the short period of time between the two launches.

Qualcomm had announced it will be working with Poco to launch the Qualcomm Snapdragon 723G chipset, however, so that's expected to be the big sell point for the X3.

Oh, and as the name suggests, there'll be NFC (near field communication) in this third-gen device. Strange to put it in the product's name, but there we go.

We'll be bringing more details to the site following the event. Watch this space.

Writing by Mike Lowe.