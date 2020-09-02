(Pocket-lint) - Xiaomi is planning to add new phones to the Mi 10 series with many expecting the company to make a move to the Mi 10T name.

While the full details for forthcoming devices haven't been confirmed, Xiaomi is starting to build the hype by sharing some of the details. First up, we know that it's going to be a 5G phone and we know it's going to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series phone.

Xiaomi says that it will use the "an upcoming brand-new Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform". That likely rules out the Snapdragon 765 that's been in a number of phones, but it might point to the Snapdragon 768G. That was announced in May 2020 so it's not "brand-new", it's just less common.

Of course, Qualcomm will be opening IFA 2020 with a keynote speech and that might see the announcement of a new 700 series platform. At the moment, we just don't know.

We're going to launch a new 5G smartphone this September and it will start from £2XX!

As a new member of our #Mi10 Series, it will be the first to feature an upcoming brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-Series 5G Mobile Platform. Amazing value for money to allow #5GForEveryone! pic.twitter.com/YUhOVM0Bpg — Xiaomi UK - #From10ToInfinity (@XiaomiUK) September 1, 2020

Beyond the hardware, Xiaomi has also promised that the price is going to "start from £2xx", while saying elsewhere that it will be "under €300", so we're definitely at the affordable end of the market.

The big question is how Xiaomi will make this new device stand apart from the existing Mi 10 Lite, which is an affordable Snapdragon 765 device that's already available.

As for the launch itself, we know that it's going to happen at some point in September, but the exact date is still to be confirmed. What we do know, however is that it's going to be available globally.

