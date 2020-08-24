(Pocket-lint) - People are raving about the performance and value for money that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 brings - and thanks to this Xiaomi discount in Amazon's end of summer sales, you can get a 5G handset for £239 for the 64GB version, or £289 for the 128GB version.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is hardly a "lite" phone. It's powered by the Snapdragon 765G, meaning it's ready for 5G as well has having the power to deliver a near-flagship experience. There's a 4160mAh battery and 20W charging too.

squirrel_widget_281310

Sitting on the front is a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution for great visuals, with a small notch for the front camera.

The rear of the phone offers up a quad camera, with a 48-megapixel main camera, along with ultra-wide, macro and depth sensors.

The experience of the Mi 10 Lite is actually really good. Yes, the software isn't as refined as you might get on some other devices, but it's quick, the battery lasts well and it's packed with the latest technologies.

We have no idea how long this deal will last, but this is the best price we've seen this phone on Amazon.

Writing by Chris Hall.