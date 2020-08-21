Poco has teased a OnePlus Nord competitor

(Pocket-lint) - Poco's marketing manager and global spokesperson, Angus Kai Ho Ng has teased a new incoming phone that's set to challenge the OnePlus Nord for the title of 'Best mid-range phone'.

He announced the move on Twitter and has since followed it up with a tweet teasing the fact that - like the OnePlus - we should expect a display with a high refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord or.... wait for the new POCO?#POCO #POCOcomingsoon — Angus Kai Ho Ng (@anguskhng) August 4, 2020

As for exact phone specs and details, little has been said. However, if it's going to compete directly with the Nord, we suspect - like many other recent phones - it'll be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor.

Like OnePlus, Poco has built a reputation for making very competitive smartphones that don't cost as much as the competition.

If it's to transfer that same energy into its mid-ranger, it could see it go head-to-head with OnePlus in a space that's become surprisingly crowded in a short space of time.

The smartphone market has taken something of a big leap in 2020. No longer are manufacturers focussing primarily on the ultra-premium, big, expensive flagships.

Almost every Android manufacturer has released a highly capable mid-range device this year.

So much so, that we're at the point where you don't really need to spend the £1000 to get a very good phone experience. If you're happy with a little less power, you can get a great smartphone for a lot less.

With Poco being Poco and often undercutting its rivals, we suspect this will be one to keep an eye out for. History dictates it will be a very competitive phone at a good price.

Writing by Cam Bunton.