Affordable Redmi 9 launches in the UK with tempting £159 price tag

(Pocket-lint) - Redmi is the more affordable arm of Xiaomi and it's a company that offers some of the best value smartphones around. The Redmi 9 has been launching around the world and has finally reached the UK where it will sell for £159.

To get things started, the Redmi 9 will be available for £149 from Mi.com and you'll get a Mi Band 4 free - but this offer only runs until 23 August.

The Redmi 9 slots in under the excellent Redmi Note 9, offering a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front 8-megapixel camera. Around the rear of the phone there's a quad camera setup, lead by a 13-megapixel main cameras, ultra-wide and macro sensors.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Helio G80 and in the UK the 4GB version will be available, paired with 64GB storage. These are modest hardware specs, but that's reflected in the price - the main thing is that you get a decent display to go along with all this.

There's also a huge 5020mAh battery with 18W charging, which should see you through the day if not two days easily enough.

You get convenience features like a 3.5mm headphone socket, while NFC is also included, so you'll get access to services like Google Pay.

The phone runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 sitting over the top. The Redmi 9 released previously in Europe, adding a slightly more affordable model than the Redmi Note 9, which is a slight upgrade over this phone as you'll see from our comparison.

Writing by Chris Hall.