(Pocket-lint) - Redmi's K30 line of affordable smartphones might not be one you're familiar with in detail, but it's one of the most extensive ranges out there - you've got the standard K30, the K30 Pro, the K30 Pro Zoom edition, the K30 Racing edition and the K30i. Or, at least, you did until now.

Parent company Xiaomi just announced the K30 Ultra, which will surely be the final word on the range, and it's an interesting package that brings some rather flagship-sounding features to a distinctly affordable phone.

It's powered by the slightly niche MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip, an eight-core number that can support 5G, and has a 6.67-inch OLED display that, impressively, manages a 120Hz refresh rate, along with HDR 10+ integration.

That means it should look and feel pretty great whether you're watching video content or scrolling down social media. It can also pack up to 8GB of RAM to help that along, if you go for a higher-specced version.

The chunky quad-camera setup on the phone's back has a 64MP main sensor, a wide-angle lens, telephoto lens and portrait lens, giving the full range of camera options that people seem to demand nowadays.

The selfie camera, meanwhile, is a pop-up system that houses a 20MP snapper. The phone should manage solid battery life, too, with a 4,500mAh pack and 33W fast charging for when you need a top-up.

Wi-Fi 6 is on board, for future-proofed connectivity, and it all runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10. Perhaps the key detail, though, in all of this, is that it starts from CNY 1999, or around £220/$287. That's a fine price for what you're getting on paper, although there's no launch promised outside of China at the moment, where it will go on sale on 13 August.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.