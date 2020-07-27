Black Shark has taken to Weibo to officially confirm the launch of the Black Shark 3S, the latest version of the Black Shark 3 gaming phone family.

Black Shark is the gaming line of Xiaomi and this latest iteration of its gaming phone is due to launch on 31 July 2020, at 15:00 CST (that's 08:00 BST, 09:00 CEST), according to the company's post on Weibo.

The phone is expected to join the Lenovo Legion Duel and ROG Phone 3 in using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, giving access to the very latest hardware to power this gaming device.

Unlike those other phones - now formally announced - we've not seen the same level of leaks around the Black Shark 3, so we don't know a huge amount about what to expect from the deivce, although we expect the design to stick to the existing Black Shark 3 design we've already seen this year.

What we don't know is if it will have the 6.67-inch 1080p display of the Black Shark 3 or the 7.1-inch 1440p display of the Black Shark 3 Pro. What might get a lift is the refresh rate, moving to 120Hz from the 90Hz of the Black Shark 3.

Currently, none of the specs are confirmed, but the launch is almost on us, so there isn't long to wait until another powerhouse gaming phone joins the fray.

