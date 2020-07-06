Xiaomi Mi 10 gets a £120 discount in Amazon summer sale

Amazon has a range of deals and discounts on its site for the summer and among those deals is a discount on the latest Xiaomi handset.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is now available for £579, a discount of £120.

We have no idea how long this deal is going to last, but it's a good deal as this is a recently-launched phone with flagship specs.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 hardware with 5G, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. That's the latest hardware from Qualcomm making this a slick and fast handset. It also includes 5G, so you're read to move to the next-gen when you want to.

There's a 108-megapixel camera on the rear, joined by an ultra-wide and macro camera - and Xiaomi has some great tech packed into its cameras, achieving good results, making this a great allrounder.

There's a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, with a 4780mAh battery to keep you powered through the day, along with fast charging.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a slick design with Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, a rival flagship phone, running on Android 10.

