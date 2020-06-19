In early June we reviewed the Poco F2 Pro - the eagerly awaited follow-up to the Pocophone F1, which had launched back in 2018 - calling it a "OnePlus alternative worth checking out".

Now the F2 Pro is confirmed for the UK market, but when can you get one, how much does it cost, and what's that about a £20 off discount code? Read on...

If you're reading this then you can buy the Poco F2 Pro right now. Yep, Xiaomi revealed a noon order date on Friday 19 June 2020.

You can only order from Xiaomi's official site at present: that's mi.com/uk

The RRP is £549, but as an early-bird special Xiaomi is selling the F2 Pro for £499 until 23rd June 2020. Bargain!

For an additional £20 off you can use the voucher code: POCOF2PRO. Double bargain!

The UK launch will be for the Cyber Grey model, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (a 6GB+128GB variant does exist, as do other colour variants - but those aren't available yet).

As a quick summary here's what the F2 Pro delivers for that sub-£500 price point:

6.67-inch OLED display, 1080 x 2400 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio

4,700mAh battery capacity, 30W fast-charge (Quick Charge 4+)

Triple rear camera (64MP main + 13MP wide + 5MP 2x zoom)

Front-facing 25MP pop-up camera with integrated lighting

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM

Under-screen fingerprint scanner

5G connectivity

That's a whole lot of value right there. Our only real qualms with the phone are that it's rather thick and heavy and the cameras aren't as leading as the billing may suggest. Still, that's nitpicking given that the price is half that of most flagship phones.

