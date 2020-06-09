Chinese smartphone conglomerate Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone that will most notably feature a 108-megapixel camera. Leakster Xiaomishka recently claimed that Xiaomi's new phone is codenamed “CAS”, and it could even be the Mi Note 11 (or Mi CC10 Pro).

Keep in mind the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 was the first phone to bring a 108-megapixel camera to the fore, along with two zoom lenses and some other interesting features, including an ultra-capacious battery, attractive OLED display, and decent in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Check out our review of the Mi Note 10 here.

Xiaomi's next phone is supposedly set to offer a 12x optical zoom periscope camera with 120x digital zoom, which would best Huawei’s P40 Pro Plus on paper (as that currently offers a 10x optical zoom camera), as well as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra (which features 100x digital zoom).

Xiaomishka said the phone's 108-megapixel main camera should be a Samsung HM2 camera sensor. (Xiaomi used an HMX sensor for in the Mi Note 10 and Mi 10 series.) The tipster also claimed we can expect the new device to feature a Snapdragon 775G chipset, 5G, and NFC.

It's reportedly set to launch in July, though that would leave just eight months between it and the previous generation Mi Note.