What could be better than a Friday day rave? That's exactly what's happening on Friday 29 May 2020, when DJ Carl Cox heads up a line-up that also includes Luigi, Matador and Cici.

If you like your house, here's your chance to head-nod along while you're sat in your, um, house and working from home. In times when we can't be together in person, it's a chance to get together online under the #MyHouseParty hashtag.

It's all courtesy of Xiaomi, the phone-maker, as part of its promotional effort surrounding its Mi 10 flagship phone.

You can also potentially win one of a number of Xiaomi devices through watching the event on Xiaomi channels and sharing the event on social media using the #MyHouseParty hashtag.

Today, Friday 29 May 2020, DJs Carl Cox, Cici, Luigi, and Matador will take to the decks.

The session lasts for two hours total, so expect the sets to be pre-recorded at 30 minutes a piece. Here's when it all kicks off:

14:00 BST - UK

15:00 CST - Western Europe

21:00 SGT - Singapore/Western Asia

09:00 EDT - East Coast USA

06:00 PDT - West Coast USA

If you're in Asia then it might be a more normal evening event. Otherwise, you're looking at a day/morning session. You can always re-watch at your leisure.

Xiaomi is making the live stream available on numerous platforms. Pick your favourite:

And if you miss it kicking off, you can simply watch again later at a more suitable time.

Cheers Xiaomi!