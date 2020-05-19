Xiaomi will reveal its 12th-gen software, MIUI 12, in an online-only event today, 19 May 2020.

The software skin, which features on the brand's Android handsets, will be getting a variety of updates.

So here's how to stream the live event, plus what else you can expect from the software.

The event is taking place today, 19 May 2020, at the following times:

BST: 13:00 for UK

CEST: 14:00 for Europe

IST: 18:30 for India

CST: 21:00 for China

EST: 08:00 for east coast USA

PST: 05:00 for west coast USA

You can watch the event live via the YouTube video at the top of this very page.

That's not all, though, as Xiaomi will be running the broadcast on Twitter and Facebook too.

MIUI 12 will be based on Google's Android 10 operating system, so will pull in many of the features of that system, such as dark mode.

Further to that, Xiaomi also promises a redesigned interface, improved privacy, change to permissions settings, a control centre (sounds rather Apple?), new navigation features (gestures, anyone?) and a Mi Share file transfer service.

You can watch the show for all the details live, plus we'll be collating everything into a separate feature on the site to bring you the highlights and what they will mean for Xiaomi phone users.