Poco will reveal its second-gen F-series phones, the F2 and F2 Pro, in an online-only event today, 12 May 2020.

The company has been teasing its comeback via Twitter, revealing a liquid cooling system for the Pro, while a leak suggests the standard phone's starting price will be €649 (£570/$700 by direct conversion).

So here's how to stream the live event, plus what else you can expect from the Poco F2 and F2 Pro.

The event is taking place today, 12 May 2020, at the following times:

BST: 13:00 for UK

CEST: 14:00 for Europe

IST: 18:30 for India

CST: 21:00 for China

EST: 08:00 for east coast USA

PST: 05:00 for west coast USA

You can watch the event live via the YouTube video at the top of this very page.

That's not all, though, as Poco will be running the broadcast on Twitter and Facebook too.

We're anticipating two handsets from this launch: the Poco F2 and Poco F2 Pro. The latter is a new entry for the series - and we only know of this name because the company revealed it alongside its liquid cooling system.

You can expect the Pro model to be chasing OnePlus' market dominance, by offering top-drawer Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, pop-up camera, 6.67-inch OLED screen, quad rear cameras (including a 64MP main sensor), and more.

The Poco F2 Pro is, by all accounts, a rebadged Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, though, so we're not expecting many surprises. Unless, that is, the price is out-of-this-world affordable. We'll see when the event kicks off...