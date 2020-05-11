Poco F2 Pro launching this week, will feature advanced cooling

Poco has teased its new F2 Pro in a tweet, stating that the launch event will be taking place this week, on 12 May.

In the tweet, the Xiaomi off-shoot has clearly indicated that one of the phone's standout features will be its internal cooling system, which suggests this will be a powerful smartphone.

Apart from that, little has been stated officially by the manufacturer, but there is some speculation that it will essentially be a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro.

Poco first teased the phone a week ago, and rumours suggested we can expect a phone with a 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,700mAh battery and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

As has been the case for Poco since its inception as a Xiaomi sub-brand, the aim is to launch a phone with flagship power, but for a lower price.

We're expecting it to be around €650 (£570/$715) when it launches, putting it in the OnePlus 8 ballpark in terms of outlay.

Seeing a Poco phone using the design of a Redmi may prove disappointing to some of Poco's early fanst, but it's not entirely unusual.

With both Poco and Redmi both being sub-brands of Xiaomi, it makes sense, and it's something we see from Oppo and OnePlus quite often, who - like Poco and Redmi - are both in the same family of manufacturers.

Thankfully we don't have long at all to wait for all details, and we'll get a proper glimpse at the design and spec sheet.