Pocophone F2 expected 'soon', starting at €649

Way back in January this year, Xiaomi separated itself from Poco, but the brand still promised to reveal "Poco Season 2". We read that as the Poco F2 being on its way - and now there's more news to support this, including a price.

The Poco F2 is going to be a whole different beast to the original Pocophone F1, though, as the new device will be based upon the Redmi K30 Pro. That means the second-gen Poco will be pricier than before, with prices purported to start at €649 (direct conversion: £569 / $715).

However, this price 'hike' is all relative. The Poco F2 will offer a whole lot more than the original. Here's a quick spec breakdown of what to expect:

Quad rear cameras (64MP main, 13MP wide, 5MP tele, 2MP macro)

6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD+ resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 6GB/8GB RAM

Under-screen fingerprint scanner

20MP pop-up selfie camera

4,700mAh battery capacity

33W fast-charging

3.5mm jack

IP53 rated

Wi-Fi 6

All of that for the asking price would make the Poco F2 great value - and a direct competitor for the likes of the OnePlus 8. If, that is, Pocophone spreads its wings and actually releases in a number of territories. The F1 was always hard to obtain, so if the F2 wants to be a wider success then availability is key. Because, at that price, there will be no trouble shifting units.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about Poco's other phone, the X2, which released in India at an incredibly low price.