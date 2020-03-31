Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 some time back, but it was only at the end of March that the company put a Euro price on the phone. The Mi 10 Pro missed the boat - and won't be releasing in Europe. Now it looks as though a Mi 10 Lite may join the line-up, according to an FCC filing.

Although, based on the leaked specification, it looks as though the device will be anything but "light". Central to the Lite's feature set is the removal of the 108-megapixel sensor - something that Xiaomi was the first to push, back in November 2019, when we reviewed the Mi Note 10 (or CC9 as it's called in China) - for a 64MP main, as part of its five-camera setup.

Elsewhere the Mi 10 Lite has the same 6.47-inch curved OLED screen as its more senior Mi 10 brothers, the same huge battery capacity (5,260mAh) and 30W fast-charging, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

Seeing as the 108MP sensor isn't really an essential, the drop in resolution as a money-saving exercise seems like a pretty savvy proposition overall. Oh, and don't expect any 5G - the Lite will be 4G/LTE only - also as means to cut costs.

More info as and when we have it...