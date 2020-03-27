Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite takes the affordable 5G crown

Alongside the global reveal of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi has revealed the Mi 10 Lite, another entry into the 5G market. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, joining the likes of the Nokia 8.3 5G using this hardware.

Also looking to make 5G accessible to everyone, the Mi 10 Lite will come in at €349, making it the cheapest phone with 5G that you'll find when it launches in May, but it won't be lacking in power thanks to that Series 700 Snapdragon hardware.

Xiaomi says that this will come with the company's LiquidCool system, so it should offer great performance when pushed by more demanding games or apps.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal all the details of this new handset, but has confirmed that it will come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display.

It will also be equipped with a 48-megapixel quad camera system along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, but we have no idea what the other cameras on the back offer.

There will be a 4160mAh battery in the Mi 10 Lite and it will also support 20W fast charging.

It will come in 64 or 128GB storage options, but for the time being, that's all the information we know about this new affordable 5G handset.

The Mi 10 Lite was announced at the global launch of the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi's new flagship handsets for 2020. The devices will also offer specs at a price that undercuts most rivals - €799 and €999 respectively - and will be available through April 2020.