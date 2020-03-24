Redmi K30 Pro revealed: Incredible specs, for half the cost of a flagship

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its latest affordable powerhouses: the Redmi K30 Pro and the K30 Pro Zoom edition. Like their predecessors, they offer incredible value for money, by bringing flagship specs and features to a device that costs a lot less than the big name manufacturers.

On the front, Xiaomi built in a 6.67-inch OLED display with no notch and no camera cutout. Instead, it features a pop-up camera in the top edge, very similar to the one we saw on 2019's OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro.

That means, in turn, the screen takes up nearly all of the available space on the front. It also means an in-display fingerprint sensor is included.

If there's anything about this phone that's not quite full flagship material, it's the display resolution. It's a Full HD+ screen, with maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

From the a design/build perspective both the regular and Zoom editions are pretty much identical and feature IP53 water and dust resistance, which means they'll survive every day minor splashes, but probably not being submerged in water. Wired headphone fans will be happy to known there's a 3.5mm input too.

The camera housing on the back is a round protrusion placed right in the centre of the phone, which helps it attain that symmetrical appearance as well as not leaning to one side when it's placed down on a desk or table.

Both models feature four individual cameras in total; but the Zoom differs from the regular Pro model in how exactly the different cameras function.

Redmi K30 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera, with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera as well as a 2-megapixel sensor for depth and a 5-megapixel camera for macro details.

The Zoom switches out the macro camera for a more useful 8-megapixel 3x zoom telephoto camera, but keeps that basic 2-megapixel camera for additional depth information.

Otherwise, the two phones are the same, including in terms of internal performance. Both come loaded with the Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G incorporated, but differ in terms of RAM and storage variants.

They both come with a 4,700mAh battery too, with 33W fast charging as standard, which means you should be able to full charge from 0-100 in just over an hour.

As for pricing, Xiaomi has launched pre-orders in China with the Redmi K30 Pro starting at 2,999 yuan (roughly £365) for the 6GB/128GB version, and the Zoom edition starting at 3,799 yuan (roughly £460) with 8GB/128GB RAM/storage. Other variants are available, with cost increasing incrementally with additional RAM and storage.

There's no word yet on whether these models will make it to Xiaomi's other regions in Europe, or outside China, but the seem like incredibly well priced flagship phones.