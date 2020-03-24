Xiaomi will be officially holding its global launch for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro on 27 March, but it has announced how much the phone is going to cost in the UK - as well as passing on some bad news.

Firstly, the bad news. The higher-spec version, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro won't be coming to the UK. It's going to be the Mi 10 only, meaning you miss on some of the cameras on the back of the phone.

The big difference between these device versions is that the Mi 10 Pro has two telephoto lens on the back, one offering 2x optical zoom and the other offering 10x hybrid zoom. On the Mi 10 that is replaced with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor instead.

Outside of that, both phones have the same overall design and build, both are the same size with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 90Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at the heart. The RAM and storage options will differ globally (and between the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro), but it looks like we’re getting two storage options in the UK.

That brings us back to the price, with the Mi 10 128GB costing £699 and the Mi 10 256GB costing £799.

That sees it undercut the Samsung Galaxy S20+ by a fair margin, although the lack of all those Pro cameras will be a disappointment to some.

We're yet to get our hands on the Xiaomi Mi 10 and there's currently no confirmed date for when they will be going on sale, but we expect to hear more at the event on 27 March.