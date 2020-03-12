  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Xiaomi phone news

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max launched: powerful phones on a budget

·
Redmi India Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max launched: powerful phones on a budget
Disney+, Media Molecule talks Dreams, and Galaxy Buds+ reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 43
Disney+, Media Molecule talks Dreams, and Galaxy Buds+ reviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 43

- Redmi Note 9 Max and Note 9 Pro Max

- Snapdragon 720G processor

- Release date: 17 March and 25 March in India

Xiaomi has introduced a new range of Redmi phones in India following on from the previous generations of Redmi Note by offering powerful internals and impressive-sounding cameras in a device that doesn't cost the earth.

The two phones announced are the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and both feature similar designs, displays and specs, but there are some notable differences. 

Spec-wise, they're very similar in the performance department as both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor from Qualcomm. 

The two phones also have the same display, with FullHD+ resolution on a 6.67-inch 20:9 ratio flat panel covered in Gorilla Glass 5. 

It seems this Redmi range has a big focus on every day practicality and longevity too. Not only are the corners reinforced to help protect against impact, but the devices are also protected against dust and water ingress. 

Both also have the same huge battery capacity. Specifically, it's 5,020mAh, so both will easily get you through the busiest day (or at least they should do). 

When it comes to refilling the battery again once its empty, there's one winner: the Pro Max. It comes with a 33W fast-charger in the box, whereas the non-Max model has 18W. 

The other primary difference is in camera details, although the set up is similar on both. The two phones have quad cameras systems, which include a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensing camera as well as regular and ultra-wide angle lenses. 

Primary cameras differ, however, with the Pro Max featuring a 64-megapixel sensor and the Pro featuring 48-megapixels. 

As for memory and storage, the Note 9 Pro will have two available configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The Pro Max will have three variants, with 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB versions all going on sale. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro launches in India on 17 March, and will be available with prices starting from Rs. 12,999 (£133) for the 4GB/64GB model.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will hit shelves a few days later on 25 March, with prices starting from Rs. 14,999 (£154) for the 6GB/64GB version. 