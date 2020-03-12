Xiaomi has introduced a new range of Redmi phones in India following on from the previous generations of Redmi Note by offering powerful internals and impressive-sounding cameras in a device that doesn't cost the earth.

The two phones announced are the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, and both feature similar designs, displays and specs, but there are some notable differences.

Spec-wise, they're very similar in the performance department as both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor from Qualcomm.

The two phones also have the same display, with FullHD+ resolution on a 6.67-inch 20:9 ratio flat panel covered in Gorilla Glass 5.

The #RedmiNote9Pro is #ThePerformanceBeast

that you've been waiting for! Hit RT if you agree



- 48MP Quad Camera Array

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

- 5020mAh battery

- 16MP AI Front Camera

- 16.9cm Dot Display

- Aura Balance Design pic.twitter.com/aRpCBLz8wz — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 12, 2020

It seems this Redmi range has a big focus on every day practicality and longevity too. Not only are the corners reinforced to help protect against impact, but the devices are also protected against dust and water ingress.

Both also have the same huge battery capacity. Specifically, it's 5,020mAh, so both will easily get you through the busiest day (or at least they should do).

When it comes to refilling the battery again once its empty, there's one winner: the Pro Max. It comes with a 33W fast-charger in the box, whereas the non-Max model has 18W.

The other primary difference is in camera details, although the set up is similar on both. The two phones have quad cameras systems, which include a 5-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensing camera as well as regular and ultra-wide angle lenses.

MAX experience, MAX performance, REAL honest pricing!#RedmiNote9ProMax will be priced at...#ProCamerasMaxPerformance is here! RT if you wish to own one! #ILoveRedmiNote! pic.twitter.com/AFRV2fz2sl — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 12, 2020

Primary cameras differ, however, with the Pro Max featuring a 64-megapixel sensor and the Pro featuring 48-megapixels.

As for memory and storage, the Note 9 Pro will have two available configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The Pro Max will have three variants, with 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB versions all going on sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro launches in India on 17 March, and will be available with prices starting from Rs. 12,999 (£133) for the 4GB/64GB model.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will hit shelves a few days later on 25 March, with prices starting from Rs. 14,999 (£154) for the 6GB/64GB version.