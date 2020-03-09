We now know the Xiaomi Mi 10 global launch date

The Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro was one of the devices that was expected to launch at Mobile World Congress. That show was cancelled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus and the global launch was postponed.

We know a lot about the phones because they were announced in China in February and there's a lot of anticipation about Xiaomi's latest devices. Xiaomi has now confirmed that the phones will be launched at an event on 27 March.

Enough waiting!



See you on March 27th!



Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 6, 2020

The event looks to be scheduled for 14:00 GMT +1 on Friday 27 March and we've not seen any mention of a physical event, so we suspect it will be online only, giving everyone the opportunity to watch. Indeed, Xiaomi says that you can follow the action on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series offers a nice slick design, with a 6.67-inch display offering a 90Hz refresh rate and it sits on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform with 5G for those who want it.

The Mi 10 series offers a regular and a Pro handset, with some difference in the cameras on the back as well as in the RAM and storage options that are available to you. We don't know exactly what versions or colours will be made available globally, but we'll know by 27 March.

The cameras are topped by a 108-megapixel sensor for the main camera, promising lots of detail and capture options and looking to rival the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. There is also a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

There's no word on the pricing, but Xiaomi's strength in the past has been offering its flagship level phones are sub-flagship prices. Fingers crossed we'll see good value for money for Xiaomi's latest handset too.