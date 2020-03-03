Xiaomi has updated its Black Shark line of gaming phones, by introducing the new Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro.

They follow the Black Shark 2 from a year ago. But the 3 Pro model is perhaps the most interesting because it adds shoulder buttons that raise 1.5mm from the body of the phone when in game mode. These 21mm-wide buttons can handle more than 300,000 lifts and one million clicks, Xiaomi said. It also features a 7.1-inch (3,120 x 1,440 AMOLED) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch rate.

Meanwhile, the Black Shark 3 offers capacitive shoulder buttons. It also brings a smaller display, consisting of a 6.67-inch (2,400 x 1,800 AMOLED) panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch rate. It comes with a 4,720mAh battery, while the Pro model packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Both phones have pins for an 18W magnetic charging plug. They each also have a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a five-megapixel bokeh camera. There's also a 20-megapixel front-facing selfie camera on both, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. They're 5G-enabled, too, complete with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

They also feature two heat pipes to regulate temperature, as well as adjustable pressure sensitivity on the left and right of the screen when in landscape. If this interests you, the non-Pro model ranges from 3,499 yuan ($502) to 3,999 yuan ($575), while the 8GB RAM version of the Pro model costs 4,699 yuan ($675), and the 12GB RAM option costs 4,999 yuan ($718). Both offer 256GB of storage.

All of the models are available for preorder now.