The Xiaomi Mi 10 was scheduled for launch in Barcelona on 23 February, but with the cancellation of Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi has decided to postpone the launch of the Mi 10 in Europe too.

The new flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro were unveiled in China on 13 February, with Xiaomi using an online presentation rather than a physical event due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

There's no date on when Xiaomi might be announcing the new devices for markets outside China, but the company has confirmed that it will be making new arrangements. Whether that will be a physical launch event or virtual, we don't know - but having revealed the devices in China already, those interested can easily research what these new phones will offer.

The Mi 10 series has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a single punch hole camera, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G and comes in 8 or 12GB RAM variants, with storage from 128GB upwards, based on the model you choose.

The big difference between the models comes in around the back. Both have a main 108-megapixel camera, but while the Mi 10 Pro goes on to offer up to 50x digital zoom, the regular Mi 10 has slightly lower grade specs, including a macro camera and portrait lens. Both offer ultra-wide angle, but the Pro is a higher resolution.

The information we don't have and won't have until Xiaomi reschedules a new launch event is the price or the date that it will be hitting European or global markets.

We're hoping that Xiaomi doesn’t delay too long, because we're in peak smartphone launch season and getting these devices into the hands of customers should remain a priority.