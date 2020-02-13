Xiaomi unveils the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro to Chinese audiences ahead of global reveal

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its latest phones, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, through an online-only event for Chinese viewers. It had been expected to show them off more widely at this year's MWC, but with due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus those plans may change.

The two models share a lot of specs, both packing 90Hz AMOLED displays and both powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. That places them in the Snapdragon vanguard, always a good place to be.

Both of those displays are 6.67-inch and Full HD+, and have a small punch-out selfie cam with 20MP resolution. Inside the phones, both can also pack in up to an impressive 12GB of RAM. Paired with that new processor that should mean for whip-fast speeds in use, running Xiaomi's own mod of Android 10 out of the box.

As is increasingly common now, as evidenced by Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra compared to the standard Galaxy S20, the difference between the two models becomes more clear when you turn to their main camera units.

The normal Mi 10 packs in a 108MP main sensor, along with a 13MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP sensors for depth effects. Those are already impressive numbers, but the Mi 10 Pro effectively just takes them to the next level.

It boasts the same 108MP main sensor, but also packs a 12MP telephoto lens for short distance, an 8MP telephoto for longer ones, and an upgraded 20MP ultra-wide lens. That means that if mobile photography is your priority it's likely to appeal over its cheaper sibling, since you get 50X optical zoom in your pocket.

Both cameras can record video in native 8K, though, making for a specs list that feels conspicuously close to those of Samsung's newly announced flagships.

Another difference between the models comes in their batteries - the Mi 10 has 4,780mAh to call on, while the Pro model gets a smaller 4,500mAh, intriguingly. However, the Mi 10 Pro also supports 50W fast charging, while the standard model is limited to 30W.

The final contrast, of course, is in pricing. The Mi 10 (available from February 14 in China) starts from 3,999 yuan (£441/$573), while the Mi 10 Pro (available from February 18) is priced at 4,999 yuan (£551/$716) for its most basic model.

We'll find out more precise details over pricing outside of China sometime soon - Xiaomi's reveal had been slated for February 23 but those plans are now presumably subject to change.