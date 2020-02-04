While the Pocophone story had gone quiet for some time, the brand officially separated from Xiaomi in January, then began teasing the launch of its 2020 model: the Poco X2.

Following a launch event on 4 February in India, here's everything you need to know about the new affordable flagship. Hint: it's a lot like a Xiaomi K30.

6.67-inch LCD screen

1080 x 2400 pixels

120Hz refresh rate

500nits brightness

The headline feature of the Poco X2 is its screen. A 6.67-inch panel, the key sell is that it offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is four times that of a typical panel.

However, this is an LCD panel, not OLED, and it doesn't have a Quad HD resolution either. Hence Poco's fit as a sub-flagship in some regards. The company poised on stage at the launch event that OLED and QHD+ were in its "don't need" column.

Whichever way you look at it, though, this is a strong specification. The screen is large, there's no notch, as instead there's a punch-hole camera section which contains dual front-facing optics.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 6GB RAM

64GB storage, microSD card slot

4,500mAh battery capacity

27W fast-charging

Also fitting of its sub-flagship level is the X2's use of the Qualcomm SD730G processor. This isn't top-of-the-line SD865 territory, which is fine in balance with the rest of the specification.

Part of the reason for that is because the Poco X2 isn't a 5G phone. It therefore doesn't need the top-end processor and separate modem and associated costs. As such the step-down 730G is a perfectly powerful and sensible choice.

It also comes with what Poco is calling LiquidCool, a liquid cooling system, to keep that processor temperature in check and avoid overheating when you're tasking it with the latest games and apps.

The large screen footprint means there's plenty of space to squeeze in a large battery too, here at 4,500mAh. That should last for long innings, and if you need quick top-ups then the 27W fast-charging will come in handy. There's no wireless charging, though, which was another "don't need" on Poco's list.

On-board storage is a fair 64GB, but you can expand this by using the microSD card slot (which doubles as a second SIM if you prefer).

Quad rear cameras: Main: 64-megapixel, f/1.9 aperture Sony IMX686 sensor Wide (13mm): 8MP, f/2.2 Macro: 2MP, f/2.4 Depth: 2MP, f/2.4

Dual front cameras: Main: 20MP, f/2.2 Depth: 2MP, f/2.4



The Poco X2 features four cameras to its rear. While two of these are low-resolution to handle macro and depth sensing, and the wide-angle is just 8-megapixels, it's the main sensor that's of the most interest. Why? Because it's a Sony IMX686.

This main sensor is not only high-resolution, at 64-megapixels, it's also larger than average, making for larger pixel sites and improved quality potential. The default output is a quarter of the full resolution, at 16MP, using a four-in-one processing method to further improve quality. The sensor's surface also uses every pixel for phase-detection autofocus, too, for improved low-light operability.

Around the front, Poco has put two cameras into that punch-hole, the main a 20-megapixel offering, paired with a 2MP depth sensor so those selfies can deliver that blurred background effect.

From ₹15,999 in India (64GB/6GB)

6GB/128GB priced at ₹16,999 8GB/256GB priced at ₹19,999

£/$/€TBC in other territories

India is the big focus for Poco, which is why the launch event was based there, where the phone will go on sale from 11 February. It's priced very keenly, from ₹15,999, which is just £175 / €205 / $225. Bargain!

There's no information about whether Poco in its new found status will release in other territories though. And if it did those prices wouldn't be realistic for the X2, given the taxes, imports and regulations.

