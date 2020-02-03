Xiaomi Mi 10 series could be announced on 13 February

A series of dates for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 10 have been shared online, suggesting that the launch event for the anticipated phone could take place in China on 13 February.

Xiaomi first confirmed the Mi 10 in December 2019 at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit, but it looks like the next confirmation of the series could come as soon as 7 February. That will let us know if this information is correct.

As for the reveal of the devices for China, this is said to be an online press event on 13 February, with the Mi 10 going on sale the following day, 14 February.

As for the Mi 10 Pro, it's said that will go on sale on 18 February.

#Xiaomi

What rumor are we discussing today? This is a new release schedule.



7/02: #xiaomimi10 series official announcement

13/02: Xiaomi Mi 10 series online conference

14/02: #Mi10 launches and goes on sale

18/02: #Mi10Pro launches



P.S. I can’t confirm this information pic.twitter.com/76r6uruJwt — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) February 3, 2020

These dates come from a source that has shared a range of information about upcoming Xiaomi devices previously, although there's nothing from Xiaomi itself - but we'll keep our eyes open for confirmation on 7 February.

We suspect that all these dates only refer to the Chinese market. Xiaomi has a history of launching devices in its homeland before tackling other markets. We've long suspected that Xiaomi will launch in China and then follow-up with a global launch event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, later in February.

If we were to pick a day, we think it's likely that Xiaomi will schedule an event for 23 February at MWC to then present these phones for the European markets.

Currently, we've had a lot of information leak about Xiaomi's forthcoming devices, but there's been little official. We suspect that we won't be hearing about an MWC event until the company has announced the launch in China.

Either way, by the end of the week we could have a much better idea of what Xiaomi is planning.

