As we approach smartphone launch season we've started to hear a lot more about the Xiaomi Mi 10, with recent leaks fleshing out what to expect from the new flagship phone.

The Mi 10 was confirmed in December 2019 - along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that will be powering it.

The existence of a standard Mi 10 and a Mi 10 Pro variant is something that's verified by a leak coming from XDA Developers. In this case, code in MIUI 11 reveals the market name and codenames of the two devices. Those codenames are M2001J2C and M2001J1C respectively.

Why do these codenames matter? Because they have previously passed through China's CCC (China Compulsory Certificate) for certification, at that time confirming that those devices supported 66W charging. Interestingly, there was also a M2001J1E certified, which may well be an Explorer Edition - as XDA Developers speculates.

We've now seen what's reported to be a screenshot from the Mi 10 Pro, along with some huge specs, although we do have some concerns about its authenticity.

Although the source isn't well established, they do have some track record with Xiaomi leaks. The Mi 10 Pro is said to have 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, suggesting that this leak is of the top model - perhaps even that Explorer Edition. We've previously heard 512GB storage would be probable.

Elsewhere, the Mi 10 Pro is said to come with a 6.4-inch display, with a 2080 x 1080 pixel resolution, which would result in a 17:9 display. That sounds a little odd, given that previously Xiaomi was using 20:9 on the Mi 9, and perhaps does raise a query over the authenticity of the details - and we've seen 6.57-inches suggested as the display elsewhere.

The battery is said to be 5250mAh - which is huge - and would partner well with that 66W fast charging. We've previously seen a 65W charger said to be from the Mi 10 Pro, although previous leaks have said the battery will be 4500mAh.

On the camera front, we're given a selection of 108-megapixels, 16-megapixels, 12-megapixels and 5-megapixels, which is a selection of cameras that doesn’t quite corroborate with previous leaks. It's said that there would be a single punch hole for the front camera and that might account for the slightly offset time in the top left-hand corner.

So we could be looking at details from the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, but the odd display aspect does set alarm bells ringing for us. At any rate, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is aiming to launch in Q1 2020, so it should be any time soon.

