The Poco X2 is confirmed for launch on 4 February and we've already found out plenty of official details from the brand that recently split from parent Xiaomi. However, now we also have pictures of the affordable flagship, thanks to an online leak.

Hands-on photos show what looks to be a dual-camera punch-hole on the front at the top-right. Whether than means it will have two lenses or one is just a sensor is hard to determine for now. To be honest, the pics aren't the best quality.

In all fairness, you can see more of the phone used to take the photo than the actual Poco X2 - thanks to the reflection on the front of the device.

Still, the tweet by @techdroider proves its validity through a screen of the system page.

The rest of the details come from the official release we reported on originally. The Poco X2 will a 120Hz display, with at least one camera unit on the rear being confirmed as using a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor.

We also believe the phone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. There will also be USB-C fast charging capabilities.

The launch event will take place in India on 4 February, so we'll bring you more then. Hopefully, we'll also find out at that time whether it will be exclusive to the Indian market or if it is planned for a wider rollout.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.