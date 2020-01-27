In the middle of January it was confirmed that Poco was returning, having officially split from Xiaomi. But the leaks then for the purported F2 didn't quite add up in terms of spec. Poco is now ready to put that right, confirming the X2 flagship will launch 4 February.

That's X, not F. And its spec reads like a bit of a beast. The Poco X2 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, as cheekily shown-off on the company's launch site, designed for mobile, with the hashtag #SmoothAF.

There's a lot more given away prior to launch, too, including the use of Sony's IMX686 sensor for its camera, meaning a 64-megapixel main sensor. This is displayed in a way that uses the dual rear camera to represent the '8' in '686', so we could assume it will be a dual rear camera device - but there's no word yet on whatever that's a wide-angle or a zoom second lens - although there are conflicting reports that it'll feature four rear cameras.

Continue down the promotion minisite, skip beyond the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset image - which we believe will be the new SD865 - and the next section is dedicated to cooling; liquid cooling, judging from the image used. "Energy can neither be created nor destroyed it can only be transferred or changed from one form to other. We know it well," reads the message. That'll be a target for gamers then, as will the USB-C fast-charging.

The minutae details of absolute spec, such as screen size, amount of RAM and so forth, aren't totally out in the wild, but the Poco X2 is expected to have a 6.7-inch display and that all-important affordable price tag.

We'll know all the final details on 4 February, when the phone's reveal is set to happen. Whether it will be an India exclusive or target additional territories is an unknown.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.